Upottery sign former Bishops Lydeard captain

Upottery's new signing Pat Sherwood. Picture: Upottery Football Club Archant

Upottery Football Club have announced the signing of Pat Sherwood.

Sherwood arrives at the Otters from Toolstation Division One side Bishops Lydeard where he captained the side.

The club say he is brining a wealth of experience and goals and also teased more new faces to come before the start of the Devon and Exeter Football League Premier Division.