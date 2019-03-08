Upottery announce pre-season start date for both senior teams

Upottery Manager Dan Prettejohn. Ref mhsp 09 19TI 1000973. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Upottery Football Club will return to pre-season training on Thursday, June 27 at Their Glebe Park home.

The first session will get underway from 6.45pm and the villagers are keen to welcome old - and new - players to the opening night.

Upottery first team boss Dan Prettejohn says: "Both teams will train together and I'd urge anyone who might have relocated to the area who fancies joining a progressive - and ambitious - football club to come along and see just what we have to offer."

He continued: "Until the new divisions are announced we are obviously unsure as to how high up the second team will play, but from the first team point of view it will again be in the top flight and, with so many clubs moving onward and upward in the restructuring, I'd say it's a case of 'opportunity knocks' for the likes of our club.

"I think we have a great chance of winning the Devon and Exeter League next season - and I want like minded people playing for us and working with us."