Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Upottery announce pre-season start date for both senior teams

PUBLISHED: 17:25 13 June 2019

Upottery Manager Dan Prettejohn. Ref mhsp 09 19TI 1000973. Picture: Terry Ife

Upottery Manager Dan Prettejohn. Ref mhsp 09 19TI 1000973. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Upottery Football Club will return to pre-season training on Thursday, June 27 at Their Glebe Park home.

The first session will get underway from 6.45pm and the villagers are keen to welcome old - and new - players to the opening night.

Upottery first team boss Dan Prettejohn says: "Both teams will train together and I'd urge anyone who might have relocated to the area who fancies joining a progressive - and ambitious - football club to come along and see just what we have to offer."

He continued: "Until the new divisions are announced we are obviously unsure as to how high up the second team will play, but from the first team point of view it will again be in the top flight and, with so many clubs moving onward and upward in the restructuring, I'd say it's a case of 'opportunity knocks' for the likes of our club.

"I think we have a great chance of winning the Devon and Exeter League next season - and I want like minded people playing for us and working with us."

Most Read

Towns unite to fight for better healthcare provision

Axminster Hospital. Picture Chris Carson

Charity summer plant fair taking place near Axminster

A previous plant fair at Burrow Farm Gardens. picture Helen Brown

Dragons fired up by community schemes

Honiton Dragon's Den winners. Picture EDDC

Axe Cliff Golf Club mourns the loss of two club stalwarts

Axe Cliff Golf Club

Bags of help for coastal community projects

Seaton Wetlands discovery centre. Picture: EDDC

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Towns unite to fight for better healthcare provision

Axminster Hospital. Picture Chris Carson

Charity summer plant fair taking place near Axminster

A previous plant fair at Burrow Farm Gardens. picture Helen Brown

Dragons fired up by community schemes

Honiton Dragon's Den winners. Picture EDDC

Axe Cliff Golf Club mourns the loss of two club stalwarts

Axe Cliff Golf Club

Bags of help for coastal community projects

Seaton Wetlands discovery centre. Picture: EDDC

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Upottery announce pre-season start date for both senior teams

Upottery Manager Dan Prettejohn. Ref mhsp 09 19TI 1000973. Picture: Terry Ife

Sentencing of Seaton arsonist delayed

Firefighters at the Seaton flats fire started by Connor Hallett. Picture Chris Carson

Axminster appoint new reserve team manager

The new Axminster Town Reserve Team Manager Neil Holt. Picture: Axminster Town FC

Seaton bowlers have another busy week

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9104. Picture: Simon Horn.

Holmes brothers solve Thorverton riddle

Seaton 2nds celebrate a Bradninch wicket
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists