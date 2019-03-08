Upottery name new management team for the reserve side

Upottery at home to Bampton. Ref mhsp 17 19TI 2920. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Upottery have appointed a new management team to look after the club's second team.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Frank Parsons and Dave Clare will share the work of running the second team who will play their football once again next season in the Macron Devon and Exeter League.

Upottery first team boss Dan Prettejohn could not be happier with the appointments.

He said: "Frank and Dave are real captures for us as a club. It's a new start for most clubs next season with the changes higher up the football pyramid and I see it as a seriously good opportunity for both Upottery teams to make serious progress - and indeed, win things!"

He continued: "Frank [Parsons] is one of those 'long-in-the-tooth' football people who knows the game inside out. It's a fact that when I was a youngster and making my way into the senior ranks of football he was the 'main man' in the team and someone I always looked up to and looked to follow by example."#

The Upottery first team boss added: "Dave [Clare] is cut from a similar mould to Frank and I am very confident that the second team, which has been so well looked after in recent seasons, will continue to prosper."