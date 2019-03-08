Deadline approaching for Upottery Reserves manager applications

Photograph of Upottery 2nd team in their new kit sponsored by Otter Brewery taken shortly before their 2-1 win Upottery Reserves in their new kit sponsored by the Otter Brewery. The team wore the kit in their latest home game, the 2-1 win over Awlicombe. Back row (left to right) Manager Alex McCreadie-Taylor, Lewis Arscott, Brad Morris, Jamie Westwood, Jake Welch, Matt Frost, Dean Sluman, Will Stevens. Front row (left to right) Gavin Richards, Ashley Munt, Harry Leisk, Adam Retter (capt), Olly Cramer, Dan Ingram, Brett Sellick. Missing from the team photo is Phil Derryman. Picture CONTRIBUTED Archant

The search for Upottery Reserves new manager will take another step forward this weekend as the deadline for applications arrives.

Upottery Football Club Reserves are welcoming applicants for the vacant manager's job after the departure of Alex McCreadie-Taylor.

McCreadie-Taylor guided the team to fourth in the Division 5 table and the club has been on a remarkable run of three promotions in four years.

The club say that qualifications are a bonus but not essential as they are happy to support the successful applicant in any coaching badges expenses.

Upottery first team boss Dan Prettejohn said: "What is most important is a passion for the game and an understanding of how we work in as much as we like to have first team and second team managers working together for the benefit of the club as a whole.

"This two team concept that seems to run in some clubs is not for us is - we operate as one."

The squad is a mixture of young and senior players but anyone with their own network of players to add to squad is also welcome to seek further details.

The application period closes on Saturday, June 8, and you can register your interest by contacting chairman Phil Joyce on 07835 334549.

The club are also holding their AGM this Sunday, June 9, at 7pm at Glebe Park.

Everyone involved or interested in the club is invited to attend and have their say on the future.