Upottery Reserves net back to back six goal successes

Upottery at home to Bampton. Ref mhsp 17 19TI 3021. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Upottery Reserves made it a ‘very good’ Easter for themselves as they won both their Macron League Division Three matchless, scoring six goals in both games to boost their increasing chances of a top three finish and with it yet another promotion.

First up, the Glebe Park men were in Easter Saturday action when they defeated visiting Bampton Reserve 6-1.

Louis Grant scored his first goal of the campaign and the home lead was doubled when Dean Sluman pounced to tuck the ball home after a Cody Tratt-Skinner free-kick was parried by the visiting glovesman.

Bampton reduced the arrears early in the second half, but the points were made safe by the home side when, shortly after introducing some fresh legs from the bench, Upottery netted four times in 10 minutes! Cody Tratt-Skinner and Jake Welch got a goal each and Blake Freemantle bagged a brace.

Upottery were back in action on Easter Monday when Sidmouth Town thirds provided the opposition for a fixture at Glebe Park.

After an understandably sluggish start given the teams exertions in the sunshine two days before, Upottery eventually settled and they took a 20th minute lead when an Ashley Munt corner was volleyed home by Cody Tratt-Skinner.

Shortly after, Munt drilled a free-kick home to double the lead and it was soon 3-0 with Tratt-Skinner rifling home another free-kick.

Sidmouth got a goal back, but, when a Cody Tratt-Skinner cross was turned home by Dan Ingram the home lead was again one of three goals.

A second for Sidmouth came shortly after a stunning save from Upottery goalkeeper Andrew Hawkins, but Upottery were not to be denied and further goals from Danny Ingram and Jake Welch completed a superb weekend double for the villagers.

