Upottery seeking first away win since September with trip to Exeter on Saturday

Upottery at home to Exmouth Spartans. Ref mhsp 02 20TI 6678. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Upottery will be on the hunt for their first away win since September when they travel to Whipton and Pinhoe on Saturday (February 22).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The team's form on the road in the Devon and Exeter Football League Premier Division is poor with one win, one draw and five defeats from seven games.

Whipton have won five of their nine home games so it will be a tough challenge for Upottery if they want to secure those elusive three points.

Upottery's difficulties on the road seem to stem from their defence as they are joint-fifth for most amount of goals conceded in the division.

The game kicks off at 2pm on Saturday at Exeter Arena.