Upottery spot on as they book Seaton Challenge Cup semi-final berth

Goal! Archant

Upottery booked themselves a semi-final spot in this season’s Seaton Challenge Cup after a midweek penalty shoot-out success at Lyme Regis.

The game was a close encounter throughout and, after finishing all square at 1-1, the contest was decided with a shoot-out.

Upottery glovesman Danny Symonds saved two of the home penalties while the successful Upottery spot kick takers were Sellick, Lambert, Vickery and Hardy.

Upottery boss Dan Prettejohn said: “It’s great that we have a cup semi-final to look forward to. That said I do have to say a huge thank you to a number of second team players, without whom we would not have been able to field a side!”

On Saturday, Upottery return to Macron League top flight action with a game against Cronies (3pm) and the villagers are also in Glebe Park action on Good Friday when title chasing Exwick Villa provide the opposition for a gamer that kicks off at 3pm.