Upottery suffer more home woe as they are beaten by Seaton Town

Upottery at home to Exmouth Spartans. Ref mhsp 02 20TI 6678. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Upottery were beaten 1-0 at home by Seaton Town when the pair met at Glebe Park to contest a Macron League Premier Division game.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Upottery at home to Exmouth Spartans. Ref mhsp 02 20TI 6639. Picture: Terry Ife Upottery at home to Exmouth Spartans. Ref mhsp 02 20TI 6639. Picture: Terry Ife

The win was Seaton's first away league success this season - they had lost all seven of their previous away games.

However, for Upottery, their disappointing season continues and the villagers have now won just three of their 13 league games so far this season!

Upottery boss Dan Prettejohn said: "It was very much the case that whilst we were certainly not lacking in the effort department we were sadly, again, found wanting in front of goal!"

He continued: "They [Seaton Town] scored with an own goal in a very rare attack while, at the other end of the pitch, we missed enough chances to have won a couple of games."

Upottery were not helped by the defection of recent signings to pastures new at Manstone Lane, Sidmouth.

Prettejohn lamented: "It's rather akin to banging my head against a brick wall. "The margins are fine, but we are a much better side, certainly on paper, that three wins from 13 starts suggests. "We also struggle in this age of budgets elsewhere and I am sure most managers at this level would agree that it's a soul destroying task at times when we look to build squad and then lose players to clubs where there's a bob or two on offer for playing!"

On Saturday (February 1), Upottery, who have slipped to 12th in the table, are in another East Devon derby when they visit Feniton (2.15pm).