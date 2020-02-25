Advanced search

Upottery suffer more postponement woe

PUBLISHED: 14:15 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:15 25 February 2020

Upottery suffered yet another postponement when a waterlogged playing surface in Exeter caused the cancellation of their Macron League Premier Division visit to Whipton & Pinhoe.

It does mean that, seven months into the campaign, Upottery have still only completed half their league programme and, as things stand with nine Saturdays remaining, they are going to have to fit in 15 league games and a couple of cup ties into a period of time that is just over two months!

A look at how the Glebe Park men have gone through the season so far, certainly in terms of matches played, shows that in August they played three times, September saw them play four while October proved a barren month with just one match being played.

There were three matches played in November, two in December and four in January while, with just one matchday left this month, Upottery have played two games and are due to host Hatherleigh at Glebe Park this Saturday (February 29).

