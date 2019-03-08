Upottery suffer penalty shoot-out woe

A penalty shoot-out was needed to separate Upottery and Park United as the teams drew 2-2 in the Devon Premier Cup.

Jamie Girton scored both of Upottery's goals, but it was not enough as visitors Park United won 4-3 on spotkicks.

Upottery now switch back to league action as they travel to Lyme Regis in the Devon and Exeter Football League Premier division.

Feniton defeated Seaton Town 4-0 to move up to third in the Premier division.

Aaron Pearse scored a hat-trick while Oscar Walsh also netted on the team's way to the dominant win.

Feniton are on a great run of form having won three of their opening four games and will look to continue the run against Sidmouth Town 2nds on Saturday.

There was another local cup exit as Axmouth United were knocked out of the Devon Senior Cup.

A goal either side of half time for Charlie Clarke proved to not be enough as the team lost 3-2 away at Belgrave.

They head back to league action this weekend when they travel to North Tawton in the Devon and Exeter Football League Division Three.

Dunkeswell Rovers didn't play this weekend but they did contest a midweek fixture last week against Exmouth Spartans.

The eight-goal thriller ended with honours even as the goals were split evenly between the two sides at 4-4.

For Dunkeswell, Jacke Pulman scored twice while Louis Grant and Joby Mabbutt netted one each.

The team have another weekend without a game so their next match is away at Teignmouth 2nds on Saturday, September 28.

Offwell Rangers were defeated 2-1 in the Devon Intermediate Cup at home to Cheriton Fitzpaine 2nds.

Ciaran Jones and Cameron Fahy scored the winning goals for Cheriton.

George Harvey scored seven goals as Honiton Town 2nds were beaten 10-0 by Westexe Park Rangers in the Devon Senior Cup.

They will look to put that result behind them when they host Heavitree United 2nds in the league this weekend.

Colyton beat Activate 2-0 in the Devon Premier Cup. This weekend they play away at Okehampton Argyle in the Premier Division.