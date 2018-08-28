Advanced search

Upottery teams both net five on good day for the Glebe Park men

PUBLISHED: 18:22 27 January 2019

Rich Gardner from Synergi S W Ltd hands over one of the new polo tops that his company have provided for both the Upottery 1st and 2nd teams. Picture UPOTTERY FC

Rich Gardner from Synergi S W Ltd hands over one of the new polo tops that his company have provided for both the Upottery 1st and 2nd teams. Picture UPOTTERY FC

The final Saturday of January was certainly a good one for the two teams of Upottery Football Club.

Upottery second team in their new polo tops that have been sponsored by Rich Gardner from Synergi S W Ltd. Picture UPOTTERY FCUpottery second team in their new polo tops that have been sponsored by Rich Gardner from Synergi S W Ltd. Picture UPOTTERY FC

The senior side travelled into Exeter for a Macron league Premier Division meeting with Heavitree where they won 5-0 thanks to goals from Ryan Vickery (2), Sam Winslade, Owen McCReadie-Taylor and Danny Symons.

Back at the club’s Glebe Park home the Upottery second team, who suffered back-t-back defeats prior to a 1-0 win at Central the week before, became the first team to defeat Cranbrook away from their Broadclyst home thanks to a 5-1 score line!

Putting in what was arguably their finest all-round show of the season so far, Upottery’s goals were scored by just two players with Dan Ingram scoring a hat-trick and Cody Tratt-Skinner netting twice.

The win sees Upottery sitting second in the Division Five table, two points behind leaders Exmouth Spartans, who have played a game less, and four points clear of Cranbrook in third.

The Glebe Park match referee awarded the Man of the Match award to Adam Crabb while the Upottery match day sponsor, Rich Gardner from Synergi S W Ltd, was torn between two as both goalscorers had caught his eye and the pair shared the sponsors’ award.

*Upottery are very grateful to Rich Gardner and Synergi, who have just sponsored both Upottery teams with club polo shirts.

