Upottery top Division One of the East Devon Virtual League after clean sheet win at Otterton

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Upottery top the East Devon Virtual League Division One after a second successive victory, this time winning 4-0 at Otterton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Glebe Park men, who scored five on matchday one, netted three first half goals on their visit to Otterton and got one more after the break to bag another stylish success.

Tipton are second in Division One after they won 3-0 at Cranbrook but there was a second successive defeat for Lympstone as they went down 2-1 at East Budleigh. The other Division One game ended all square with Exmouth Spartans sharing four goals with visiting Seaton Town.

In the Premier Division, Exmouth Town match on after a five-star success at Feniton. Town fell behind early on, but then scored four before the break and one more in the second half. Fenton got the last goal of the game, but the Acland Park men were well beaten.

However, the five goals that Exmouth Town scored was topped by Axminster Town with the Tigers powering their way to a 6-2 win at Budleigh Salterton.

The Robins led 1-0 at the break, but whatever Josh Stunell said to his team at the break certainly did the trick for the Tigers scored six times in a one-sided second half. The Robins did net a second of their own, but its back-to-back defeats now for the Greenway Lane men. Honiton Town shared four goals on their visit to Ottery St Mary and that result means that the Hippos, like Axminster Town, have four points from their first two games of the season. The other Premier Division game saw Sidmouth Town win 2-1 at Beer Albion.

In Division Three Millwey Rise were the big scorers, netting five in a 5-1 win at Exmouth Rovers and Farway scored four as they defeated Axmouth United 4-2. Indeed, all four of the Division Two games produced results as Colyton beat Awliscombe 3-0 and Offwell Rangers were 2-1 winners at home to Dunkeswell Rovers.

All the results from matchday two

PREMIER DIVISION

Beer Albion 1, Sidmouth Town 2; Feniton 2, Exmouth Town 5; Budleigh Salterton 2, Axminster Town 6; Ottery St Mary 2, Honiton Town 2

DIVISION ONE

East Budleigh 2, Lympstone 1; Otterton 0, Upottery 4; Cranbrook 0, Tipton 3; Exmouth Spartans 2, Seaton Town 2

DIVISION TWO

Exmouth Rovers 1, Millwey Rise 5; Offwell Rangers 2, Dunkeswell Rovers 1; Colyton 3, Awliscombe 0; Farway United 4, Axmouth United 2