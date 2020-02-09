Advanced search

Wakely nets twice as Seaton Town Reserves defeat Bradninch

PUBLISHED: 11:38 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:39 09 February 2020

Action from the Seaton Town Reserves 4-1 win at home to Bradninch in a Macron League Division Six meeting. Picture: STEVE BIRLEY

Action from the Seaton Town Reserves 4-1 win at home to Bradninch in a Macron League Division Six meeting. Picture: STEVE BIRLEY

Archant

Seth Wakely scored twice as Seaton Town Reserves defeated Bradninch 4-1 in a Macron League Division Six meeting at a chilly Colyford Road.

Action from the Seaton Town Reserves 4-1 win at home to Bradninch in a Macron League Division Six meeting. Picture: STEVE BIRLEYAction from the Seaton Town Reserves 4-1 win at home to Bradninch in a Macron League Division Six meeting. Picture: STEVE BIRLEY

All four Town goals came before the break and the visitors were masters of their own downfall as all four of the goals came from errors in the Mid Devon side's defensive ranks.

That said all four finishes were clinical with Wakely, twice, Josh Tait and Charlie Clarke, the Town scorers.

Bradninch got goal back after the break from the penalty spot and might well have had a couple more but for three superb saves from Town goalkeeper, teenager Alfie Tucker Vincent who is in only his second senior of senior football after stepping up from the Town youth ranks.

However, Town were deserved winners on the day and the victory sees them climb out of the bottom three places.

Action from the Seaton Town Reserves 4-1 win at home to Bradninch in a Macron League Division Six meeting. Picture: STEVE BIRLEYAction from the Seaton Town Reserves 4-1 win at home to Bradninch in a Macron League Division Six meeting. Picture: STEVE BIRLEY

It was not such a good say for the Town first team who went down 3-0 away at Whipton & Pinhoe in a Premier Division meeting that was played out on a 'pudding' of a surface in Exeter.

On Saturday (February 15), Town's first team entertain University while the second team are away against Topsham Town Reserves.

Action from the Seaton Town Reserves 4-1 win at home to Bradninch in a Macron League Division Six meeting. Picture: STEVE BIRLEYAction from the Seaton Town Reserves 4-1 win at home to Bradninch in a Macron League Division Six meeting. Picture: STEVE BIRLEY

Action from the Seaton Town Reserves 4-1 win at home to Bradninch in a Macron League Division Six meeting. Picture: STEVE BIRLEYAction from the Seaton Town Reserves 4-1 win at home to Bradninch in a Macron League Division Six meeting. Picture: STEVE BIRLEY

Action from the Seaton Town Reserves 4-1 win at home to Bradninch in a Macron League Division Six meeting. Picture: STEVE BIRLEYAction from the Seaton Town Reserves 4-1 win at home to Bradninch in a Macron League Division Six meeting. Picture: STEVE BIRLEY

Most Read

Axminster Carpets files notice of intention to call in administrators

Axminster Carpets Ltd. Picture: Chris Carson

Colyton Butchers making improvements after failings outlined in damning hygiene report

The Colyton Buitchers. Picture Chris Carson

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Housewares manager: Plans for seven homes above revamped Sidmouth store was ‘future-proofing’ measure

Brigitte Parkyn with some of the staff outside Housewares in Sidmouth. Ref shs 06 20TI 7627. Picture: Terry Ife

Emergency free bus service launched in Colyton

The road closure at Colyton. Picture: Chris Carson

Most Read

Axminster Carpets files notice of intention to call in administrators

Axminster Carpets Ltd. Picture: Chris Carson

Colyton Butchers making improvements after failings outlined in damning hygiene report

The Colyton Buitchers. Picture Chris Carson

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Emergency free bus service launched in Colyton

The road closure at Colyton. Picture: Chris Carson

Honiton woman celebrates her 100th birthday

Frances Rostron celebrating her 100th birthday with her son Tony. Ref mhh 06 20TI 7370. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Wakely nets twice as Seaton Town Reserves defeat Bradninch

Action from the Seaton Town Reserves 4-1 win at home to Bradninch in a Macron League Division Six meeting. Picture: STEVE BIRLEY

Barnes hat-trick as Upottery brush aside Lyme Regis

Feniton at home to Upottery. Ref mhsp 06 20TI 7593. Picture: Terry Ife

Millwey Rise exit Devon Cup after seven goal thriller at Teignmouth

Coastguard launches new state-of-the-art aircraft

One of the MCA's new search and rescue planes. Picture: Claire Hartley

Drivers warned of hazardous road conditions during Storm Ciara

Picture: Thinkstock
Drive 24