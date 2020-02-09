Wakely nets twice as Seaton Town Reserves defeat Bradninch

Action from the Seaton Town Reserves 4-1 win at home to Bradninch in a Macron League Division Six meeting. Picture: STEVE BIRLEY Archant

Seth Wakely scored twice as Seaton Town Reserves defeated Bradninch 4-1 in a Macron League Division Six meeting at a chilly Colyford Road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from the Seaton Town Reserves 4-1 win at home to Bradninch in a Macron League Division Six meeting. Picture: STEVE BIRLEY Action from the Seaton Town Reserves 4-1 win at home to Bradninch in a Macron League Division Six meeting. Picture: STEVE BIRLEY

All four Town goals came before the break and the visitors were masters of their own downfall as all four of the goals came from errors in the Mid Devon side's defensive ranks.

That said all four finishes were clinical with Wakely, twice, Josh Tait and Charlie Clarke, the Town scorers.

Bradninch got goal back after the break from the penalty spot and might well have had a couple more but for three superb saves from Town goalkeeper, teenager Alfie Tucker Vincent who is in only his second senior of senior football after stepping up from the Town youth ranks.

However, Town were deserved winners on the day and the victory sees them climb out of the bottom three places.

Action from the Seaton Town Reserves 4-1 win at home to Bradninch in a Macron League Division Six meeting. Picture: STEVE BIRLEY Action from the Seaton Town Reserves 4-1 win at home to Bradninch in a Macron League Division Six meeting. Picture: STEVE BIRLEY

It was not such a good say for the Town first team who went down 3-0 away at Whipton & Pinhoe in a Premier Division meeting that was played out on a 'pudding' of a surface in Exeter.

On Saturday (February 15), Town's first team entertain University while the second team are away against Topsham Town Reserves.

Action from the Seaton Town Reserves 4-1 win at home to Bradninch in a Macron League Division Six meeting. Picture: STEVE BIRLEY Action from the Seaton Town Reserves 4-1 win at home to Bradninch in a Macron League Division Six meeting. Picture: STEVE BIRLEY

Action from the Seaton Town Reserves 4-1 win at home to Bradninch in a Macron League Division Six meeting. Picture: STEVE BIRLEY Action from the Seaton Town Reserves 4-1 win at home to Bradninch in a Macron League Division Six meeting. Picture: STEVE BIRLEY