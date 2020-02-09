Wakely nets twice as Seaton Town Reserves defeat Bradninch
PUBLISHED: 11:38 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:39 09 February 2020
Archant
Seth Wakely scored twice as Seaton Town Reserves defeated Bradninch 4-1 in a Macron League Division Six meeting at a chilly Colyford Road.
All four Town goals came before the break and the visitors were masters of their own downfall as all four of the goals came from errors in the Mid Devon side's defensive ranks.
That said all four finishes were clinical with Wakely, twice, Josh Tait and Charlie Clarke, the Town scorers.
Bradninch got goal back after the break from the penalty spot and might well have had a couple more but for three superb saves from Town goalkeeper, teenager Alfie Tucker Vincent who is in only his second senior of senior football after stepping up from the Town youth ranks.
However, Town were deserved winners on the day and the victory sees them climb out of the bottom three places.
It was not such a good say for the Town first team who went down 3-0 away at Whipton & Pinhoe in a Premier Division meeting that was played out on a 'pudding' of a surface in Exeter.
On Saturday (February 15), Town's first team entertain University while the second team are away against Topsham Town Reserves.