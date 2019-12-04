Wallis brace sees Honiton U10s net cup win

Honiton Under-10s recovered from falling behind to an early goal to go on and defeat Ottery St Mary to book a place in the next round of the Exeter & District Youth League KO Cup.

Despite making a confident start, Honiton fell to a slick, fifth minute counter-attack.

Honiton responded well and Josh Lane, Josh Griffiths and Ed Newcombe all went close before Tao Wallis struck to send the teams into half-time all square.

After the break it was Honiton who enjoyed the better possession and they created a number of chances while Ottery continued to carry a very real threat 'on the break'.

The pressure from Honiton eventually paid dividends as a move that was started by Noah Pemberton saw Dexter Van Broom thread a through-ball that Ed Newcombe ran onto and drilled past the Ottery goalkeeper.

The response from the Otters was good and only two fine saves from Olly Beer meant Honiton held their lead.

Five minutes from time Pemberton got to the bye-line before pulling the ball back to Wallis who tucked it away, scoring his second and confirming Honiton's place in the next round of the competition.