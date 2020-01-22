Wallis strikes as Honiton U10s book League Cup semi-final berth

Honiton Under-10s booked a place in the semi-finals of the Exeter and District Youth League Cup with a superb 1-0 win at previously unbeaten Tiverton-based Twyford.

With a heavy overnight frost, kick-off was delayed by 30 minutes for the pitch to 'unfreeze'.

The home side made a high-tempo start and might have taken an early lead but for a superb clearance from Josh Welch. As conditions became less cold, Honiton grew into the contest, but again the home side threatened with a slick raid, but this time they were denied by a wonderful save from goalkeeper Olly Beer. The deadlock was finally broken when Dexter van Broom stepped out of defence to win the ball in midfield from where he advanced forward, shaking off a strong challenge before threading a pass to Noah Pemberton, who squared the ball to Tao Wallis who drilled the ball home to complete a clinical counter-attack.

After the break Honiton, with Josh Lane dominating the midfield and Ed Newcombe showing great energy, assisting in attack and defence, covering every blade of recently defrosted grass, continued to play on the front foot. Further chances were fashioned with Carson Sellick going closest when he connected with a Wallis free-kick only to see the ball clip the outside of the post with the home glovesman beaten. It was not all one-way action and Twyford played their part, but twice more they were denied by the splendid Beer in the Honiton goal as the game ran its distance and, when the final whistle blew, it was to great cheers from the travelling Honiton supporters.