Walsh celebrates county cap presentation with brace as Feniton hit top spot with five-star show

Feniton players lijne up with officials from the Dveon FA together with Oscar Walsh who was awarded his Devon County U18s cap ahead of the Feniton Joma Devon & Exeter League Premier Division win over Whipton & Pinhoe. Picture: JOHN CHATFIELD Archant

Feniton sit proudly top of the Joma Devon & Exeter Football League Premier Division after bagging a third straight win of the new season, this one a 5-0 success against Whipton & Pinhoe.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Oscar Walsh wearing his Devon County U18 cap that was presented to him before the Feniton Joma League win over Whipton & Pinhoe. Picture JOHN CHATFIELD Oscar Walsh wearing his Devon County U18 cap that was presented to him before the Feniton Joma League win over Whipton & Pinhoe. Picture JOHN CHATFIELD

Before the game, Fenny player Oscar Walsh was presented with his county cap by Devon FA’s Dudley Frood.

Walsh, who had his family amongst a good turnout at Acland Park, celebrated the occasion by scoring two of the Feniton goals.

Josh Mclean made his debut in the home goal and his stunning first half save denied the visitors the opening score.

It was Walsh who opened the scoring and then, when the visiting glovesman made a wonderful save to deny Aaron Pearse, Morgan Pearce was on hand to tuck the ball home and send Fenny into the break with a 2-0 advantage.

Within a minute of the re-start Walsh scored his second and, on 55 minutes, it was 4-0 with Cody Skipper tapping the ball home from close range and soon after, the scoring was completed by Gary Dixon.

Feniton manager James Hiscox said, “It was a dominant and convincing display from start to finish.

“I was really pleased with how we matched the physical approach from the visitors despite eight of our 13-man squad being 21 or younger.

“Without doubt this was our best display of the season by a long way.

“However, now I want more from the lads, who have set a standard with this collective performance and now I shall be looking for consistency of such a show.

“We must now apply ourselves in similar fashion when we visit Seaton Town on Saturday.”

Speaking of the county cap award to young Walsh, the Fenny boss said: It was great for us to be able receive a visit from the Devon FA and we were delighted to look after them and show what we have been achieving off the pitch. It was also a great day for Oscar [Walsh] and his family.”