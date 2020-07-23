Walter C Parsons Cup will be played again in the coming season – but in a different format to normal

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to the South West Peninsula League abandoning plans to complete last season’s Walter C Parsons Cup competition.

The league had planned to complete last season’s cup in the pre-season period leading up to the belated start of the 2020/21 campaign which will begin on Saturday, September 5.

However, the direction from the government that, while pre-season friendly football can be played from August 1, clubs will not be allowed to admit supporters until, at least, September, and so the SWP League board took the decision to abandon last season’s competition.

What’s more, with the pandemic still on-going and so the coming season having to start a month later than usual, it also means that the Walter C Parsons Cup will not be contested in the usual format in the coming season.

However, it most certainly will take place and it is be played as an end-of-season competition featuring the teams that finish in the top four positions in both the East and West divisions with the opening round of matches set for May 8, 2021, the semi-finals to follow a week later with the Walter C Parsons Cup final set for May 22, 2021.

The competition sponsors have certainly been generous in their backing with the SWP League announcing that prize money is being paid out to last season’s four semi-finalists, Bovey Tracey, Elmore, Falmouth Town and Millbrook and there will also be a prize pot for the 20/21 competition.