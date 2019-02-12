Advanced search

Webb stars as Millwey Rise net deserved point at St Martins

PUBLISHED: 10:56 03 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:56 03 March 2019

Otterton at home to Kentisbeare. Ref shsp 40-16TI 9027. Picture: Terry Ife

Otterton at home to Kentisbeare. Ref shsp 40-16TI 9027. Picture: Terry Ife

Millwey manager Simon Flint opted for youth in his team selection for Macron League Division Four visit to St Martins, a contest that ended 1-1, writes Dick Sturch.

Flint took five 16-year-olds to Exminster and all made contributions that totally vindicated the managers section and indeed proved, without doubt, that all can play at this level.

Indeed, one of the young teenagers, Ben Webb, deservedly landed the Rise Man of the Match award for his performance in the back four.

Sam Turner made a welcome return to the team after his recent injury and was prominent with his excellent link-up play while, skipper-for-the-day, Stuart King, swapped his regular forward role to serve up a very effective performance as a central defender.

The first period of the game was evenly contested without either side scoring. Chances were few and far between with the pitch playing its part with the uneven bounce making control something of a lottery for both sets of players.

In the opening minutes of the second half, Ty Allen went close from a corner before a miss-kick by the home keeper gave young Oscar Scaden the opportunity to skilfully lob the ball into an empty net to give Millwey the lead.

James Morgan was then replaced by Haydn Lewis and Turner gave way to Mikey Sayers.

Unfortunately, a few minutes later a long ball into the Millwey penalty area caused confusion and was eventually lashed home giving keeper Tommy Donnan no chance. Dave Bridges was Millwey final substitution. He was replaced by Jack Bennett after putting in a sterling performance, running himself into the ground in the process. Although after this there were one or two threats at both ends the eventual draw was a fair result.

On Saturday (March 9) Millwey Rise are again on the road when they journey into Exeter to meet Pinhoe while the Rise second team host Amory Green Rovers at Cloakham. Both games have 3pm start times.

