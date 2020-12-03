Hippos and Tigers

Action from the Honiton Town 2-1 home win over Holsworthy on the opening day of the 2020/21 South West Peninsula League Premier Division East campaign. Picture: ANDREW SYMONDS Archant

Weekend ahead for Honiton and Axminster

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from the pre-season friendly between Axminster Town and Ottery St Mary. Picture: SARAH MCCABE Action from the pre-season friendly between Axminster Town and Ottery St Mary. Picture: SARAH MCCABE

Football is back on the menu and the local scene is desperate to get playing.

It is, however, a very different weekend ahead for the Hippos of Honiton and the Tigers of Axminster.

While Honiton face a tough trip to Torridgeside in the South-West Peninsula League, the fixture schedule has given Axminster an extra week away from competitive action.

Torridgeside away is one of the toughest challenges in Peninsula football and Honiton manager Liam Raybould conceded it will be step into the unknown.

“I’ve not been there before and it will be a weird one for us, travelling all that way and not being able to do anything socially after the game,” said Raybould. “It will be a case of making the long trip, play the game and go home now.

“We are still buzzing football is back and Torridgeside are in third place, so a big challenge. Any away game in this league is a test and they were clearly showing good form before the lockdown.

“From what I do know about Torridgeside, it is not an easy place to visit and get a positive result. However, from our point of view, it’s the first game back and we will relish the challenge.”

Axminster, meanwhile, will have to wait until December 12 for their return to football, which will be an intriguing local clash with Crediton United.

While it’s not ideal for the Tigers, manager Josh Stunell will take the chance for some extra time on the training pitch.

“We would love to play a game but it will certainly help to get some training into the players,” said Stunell. “Like most people at the moment, I’m unsure what will happen over the coming weeks but we are all desperate to get back playing.

“We will try and get a friendly arranged for Saturday. Our reserves at home, so we will either play an away friendly or schedule in an extra training session.”

Two sides from the Premier East Division are taking on FA Vase duties this weekend, with Millbrook hosting Sherborne Town and Newton Abbot Spurs take on the daunting trip to Plymouth Parkway.

Other games to look out for include lowly Stoke Gabriel trying to change a miserable season at Plymouth Marjon and Ilfracombe at home to a strong Torpoint.