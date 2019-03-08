Wellman at the double as Axminster Town win midweek meeting with Honiton Town

A goal in each half from Tyler Wellman saw Axminster Town to a 2-0 midweek win over Honiton Town.

In a great night all-round for the Tigers they chalked up their first clean sheet win since a 2-0 home win over Torrington back on August 31.

The win was a second for the Tigers in 10 games - the other was a 3-1 Tiger Way success over Elmore.

The win means that the Tigers climb back above the Hippos in the South West Peninsula League Premier East table. They now have 17 points from 13 games while the Hippos', who have played a game fewer, have 16 points.

For Honiton Town, the defeat ended a sequence of back-to-back victories for the Hippos' who had won 5-1 on Saturday at basement dwellers Plymouth Marjons while Axminster Town were also in action on Saturday, but they went down 3-2 at Stoke Gabriel.

On Saturday (October 19) Axminster Town are without a game, but they are in action next Monday night (October 21) when they travel to Mid Devon to take on Crediton United. Honiton Town are at home to Elburton Villa on Saturday (3pm).