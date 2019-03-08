Whitehouse hat-trick as Millwey Rise make Devon Cup progress

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 12:42 15 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:43 15 September 2019

Five members of the all-conquering Millwey Rise 1958/69 team who were at the Devon Senior Cup tie against Riviera. Back row (left to right) Dave Hawkins (recently returned from the USA), Perce Downton and , Dick Sturch. Front row (left to right) current club president Tony Turner, Dave Mitchell (on a visit back from Australia) and Barry Huntley. Picture: DICK STURCH

Millwey Rise were good value for their 4-0 win over Riviera that takes them into the next round of the Devon Senior Cup, writes Dick Sturch.

In a bright start, Millwey took a fifth minute lead with Tommy Bastin applying a slick finish to a through-ball from Sam Dibling.

More home pressure followed and a second goal came on the half hour when Adam Whitehouse netted with from close range.

Just before the break, Ty Allen started a move from defence into attack that ended with Whitehouse scoring his second to send Rise into the break with a 3-0 lead.

The second half was barely a few minutes in when a mesmerising ruin from Bastin so nearly resulted in a fourth goal and, shortly after, a terrific run from Dibling ended with a cross that saw a Bastin shot cannon back off an upright.

Whitehouse then completed his hat-trick, curling a free-kick around the wall before the visitors ended the contest on the front-foot, but they were denied a consolation goal by some wonderful work by Millwey glovesman Tommy Donnan to.

In what was an excellent all-round performance in which the defence was organised and discipline, the midfield industrious and creative and, up top, had the finishing been a little better, the winning margin would surely have been greater.

The Rise Man of the Match award went to hat-trick scoring Adam Whitehouse.

On Saturday (September 21) Millwey Rise arte back in league action with a visit from St Martins Reserves (3pm).

