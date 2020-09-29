Wilkinson sparkles as Cranbrook net six against Pinhoe

Cranbrook were 6-1 winners when they entertained Pinhoe on matchday two of the new Joma Devon & Exeter League Division Two East campaign.

After falling behind to an early goal, Cranbrook were quickly level with Jordan Wilkinson providing the assist for Reece Saunders to score.

That was the way it stayed through until half-time.

Cranbrook made a bright start to the second half and an early goal from Dan MacDonald was followed by a second from Saunders.

MacDonald then bagged his second before skipper Tom Taylor scored a fine individual goal to make it 5-1.

The final goal was scored by Jordan Wilkinson who had a fine game, making three and scoring one.

There were also impressive debuts for Cranbrook from Stephen O’Connor and Abayomi Bashorum.

Cranbrook boss Jon Martin said: “All I all it was a good all-round performance.

It was certainly a big improvement on the shambles I had watched the week before (Cranbrook were beaten 6-3 at Ottery St Mary Reserves on matchday one).

“Against Pinhoe, everyone put a shift in. It’s clear there are some big teams in this division and we are I for a tough season, btu it can still be a good one – even a successful one – if we apply ourselves accordingly to each game as it comes before us.”

On Saturday (October) Cranbrook travel to Exmouth United (3pm).