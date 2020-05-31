Advanced search

Willand Rovers seeking to recruit a new therapist/physio

PUBLISHED: 12:10 31 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:10 31 May 2020

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Southern League Willand Rovers are looking to recruit a therapist/physio to join them.

The Silver Street side, who won the Toolstation Western League Premier Division to gain promotion to the Southern League Division One staff at the start of this past season would like to have the new person on board as soon as possible.

Football secretary Dom Clark says: “We’d like to think we are a progressive football club with a great reputation both on and off the field.

Ideally the applicants for the job should be a registered member or chartered member of the Health Professional Council and hold a valid first aid certificate.”

Anyone interested in the post, or indeed finding out more is asked to contact Dom Clark by email at domclarkwillandrovers@gmail.com

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Axminster’s longest serving councillor Doug Hull has died

Former Axminster Mayor Douglass Hull who has died. Picture: Chris Carson

Honiton driver, 27, has died following A30 crash

Lyme Regis car parks and toilets set to re-open for bank holiday weekend

Picture By Terry Ife

East Devon public conveniences set to reopen

Washroom/Toilet Icons.

Beauty spot thieves strike at Axminster

Trinity Hill Nature Resrve at Axminster. Picture supplied

Most Read

Axminster’s longest serving councillor Doug Hull has died

Former Axminster Mayor Douglass Hull who has died. Picture: Chris Carson

Honiton driver, 27, has died following A30 crash

Lyme Regis car parks and toilets set to re-open for bank holiday weekend

Picture By Terry Ife

East Devon public conveniences set to reopen

Washroom/Toilet Icons.

Beauty spot thieves strike at Axminster

Trinity Hill Nature Resrve at Axminster. Picture supplied

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Willand Rovers seeking to recruit a new therapist/physio

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Donation made to vital medical supply transporters

The Devon Freewheelers Emergency Voluntary Service, also known as the Devon Blood Bikes, receiving a donation from the Devonshire Freemasons. Picture: Devonshire Freemasons

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 30

Great Britain's Andy Murray after winning Wimbledon in 2013

Charmouth Heritage Coast Centre awarded for outstanding contribution to geography

The Charmouth Heritage Coast Centre who have just recieved an award from The Royal Geographical Society. Picture: The Charmouth Heritage Coast Centre

Honiton Community Lifeline - for those who need some support

Help is at hand in Honiton. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24