Willand Rovers seeking to recruit a new therapist/physio
PUBLISHED: 12:10 31 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:10 31 May 2020
Archant
Southern League Willand Rovers are looking to recruit a therapist/physio to join them.
The Silver Street side, who won the Toolstation Western League Premier Division to gain promotion to the Southern League Division One staff at the start of this past season would like to have the new person on board as soon as possible.
Football secretary Dom Clark says: “We’d like to think we are a progressive football club with a great reputation both on and off the field.
Ideally the applicants for the job should be a registered member or chartered member of the Health Professional Council and hold a valid first aid certificate.”
Anyone interested in the post, or indeed finding out more is asked to contact Dom Clark by email at domclarkwillandrovers@gmail.com
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.