Willand Rovers seeking to recruit a new therapist/physio

Southern League Willand Rovers are looking to recruit a therapist/physio to join them.

The Silver Street side, who won the Toolstation Western League Premier Division to gain promotion to the Southern League Division One staff at the start of this past season would like to have the new person on board as soon as possible.

Football secretary Dom Clark says: “We’d like to think we are a progressive football club with a great reputation both on and off the field.

Ideally the applicants for the job should be a registered member or chartered member of the Health Professional Council and hold a valid first aid certificate.”

Anyone interested in the post, or indeed finding out more is asked to contact Dom Clark by email at domclarkwillandrovers@gmail.com