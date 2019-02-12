Williams stars as Dunks win at Upottery to claim Golesworthy Cup last eight berth

Honiton Town at home to Bow AAC. Ref mhsp 07 19TI 9711. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Dunkeswell won their local derby meeting with Upottery 4-1 to move confidently into the last eight of the Golesworthy Cup.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A good Sunday afternoon crowd gathered at Glebe Park for the cup tie and they saw both teams make solid starts to the contest.

Upottery struck first with a fine finish and that proved to be the only goal of a closely contested first half.

Parity was restored early in the second half when Dunkeswell striker Josh Cann pounced on a mix-up in the Upottery back line.

There followed plenty of end-end-to-end football, but no further goals were forthcoming. As extra-time loomed Max Mckeown looked set to score, but he was denied by a superb last-ditch tackle from Jamie Westwood that left the Upottery man unable to carry on and so the home side, having used all there substitutes, began extra-time with 10 men.

Five minutes into extra-time a Joby Mabbutt corner was headed home by Mckeown to see the Dunks into the lead.

The Upottery cause was then hamstrung further with a red card issued to reduce them to nine men and the Dunks made the extra numbers count by adding further goals from Joby Mabbut and Dan Stapleton.

As for the Dunks Man of the Match award, that went to the richly deserving Jay Williams who must have tackled every member of the opposition and covered almost every blade of grass on the Glebe Park pitch!

Dunkeswell Rovers will now face Division Six Bradninch in the last eight. This Saturday (March 2) the Dunks are back in Macron League action with a home game against Devon Yeoman (3pm).