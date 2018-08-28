Worsley brace as Robinettes win well at Ottery

Football on pitch (c) Image Source

Budleigh Salterton ladies were 3-1 winners when they made the short trip across to Ottery St Mary for their latest Westward Developments Devon League Division One match, writes SpursTom.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Indeed, the victory, a result matched by table-topping Signal Box Oak Villa, leaves the title race effectively between the Robins and the Plymouth side.

With the Robinettes playing for the first time since mid-November, there was perhaps an element of rustiness about their game and their sluggish opening was punished as they fell behind to a fourth minute goal.

The Otterettes, playing downhill, won the ball in the centre circle, from where a slick through-ball sent the speedy Natalie Parkhouse through to open the scoring.

The Robinettes hit back and they did create a similar number of chances to the home side, but were unable to get the better of Ottery goalkeeper Shannon Newman and half-time arrived with the home side still holding a 1-0 lead.

From the re-start, Budleigh were the dominant force, keeping the Ottery defence very much ‘on the back foot’.

Parity was restored to the contest in the 54th minute with Kathryn Parsley supplying the assist to a Jen Cordwell goal.

The Robinettes continued to apply pressure and, on the hour mark, struck again with the goal of the match!

Amy Salter found Emma (Hayley) Worsely and she calmly lobbed the Otters goalkeeper to make it 2-1.

The game then became one of a midfield tussle between two well-matched teams.

Chances were fashioned – and missed – at both ends of the pitch until the game’s fourth and final goal arrived in the 84th minute.

This time the opportunity was created by Katy Harkness and finished by Emma H Worsley, who netted her second goal of the game in clinical fashion.

The Robinettes’ Player of the Match award went to Erica Guppy.