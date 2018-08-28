Youthful Millwey Rise beaten – but there’s bags of hope for a bright future

Millwey Rise went down 5-1 on their visit to Hemyock for their latest Macron League Division Four outing, writes Dick Sturch.

The previous match’s injuries came home to roost for Rise as key players Alex Rockett and Sam Turner were still suffering the effects and unable to play.

This, together with Dave Bridges’ absence, meant Millwey began the game with six players aged between 16 and 18 – quite probably the youngest ever side in their history!

Millwey began the game with some neat football on a pitch that was sticky and uneven but, early on, it was obvious that their younger players were going to be out muscled by their more robust opponents.

Some poor marking in defence allowed a Hemyock forward to fire home the opening goal after five minutes.

Then Millwey began to press more and gained a series of corners which resulted in several attempts on goal with Oscar Sladen having a shot pushed round the post followed by a Matt Lewis effort grazing the bar.

Then, after 15 minutes, hope sprang eternal when a forceful Levi Hoole put the ball in the net. Hemyock then went in front three minutes later with their first attack after Millwey’s goal. Hoole came close again when, from a free kick, his effort hit the top of the crossbar, with the keeper well beaten.

In the second period, Millwey’s young players never gave up with wing backs Dan Rowe and Tom Donnan working hard to stem the flow while Oscar Sladen and Brad Conway again showed what great prospects they can become.

Eventually, after some excellent saves by Brett Garner in the Millwey goal, the constant Hemyock pressure began to pay off and resulted in a further three goals being shipped by Rise.

Although this was a disappointing result, the plus side for Millwey has to be the performance of the youth players drafted into the side.

Without these youngsters the recent exodus of senior players to other clubs could have proved catastrophic for Millwey.

The Rise Man of the Match, sponsored by HWS Cleaning, was Ty Allen, who covered every inch of the field ably supported by Keith Forsey.

On Saturday (January 26), the visitors to Cloakham are Teignmouth Reserves (2.15pm).