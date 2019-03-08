Fred Merritt wins weekly Axe Cliff Roll Up

The wood carvings of polar bears won by Paul Hilder and Nick Povey at Axe Cliff. Picture DAVE BRUCE Archant

With the dreadful weather this week, it wasn't until last Wednesday that the Seniors were let out, by their wives, to play in the weekly Roll Up and some 33 turned up which must be a record, writes Dave Bruce.

Luckily the ladies were not playing on their usual day so we got out a little earlier.

We did have the remnants of some storm, whose name evades me but could have been George or Gilbert I suppose. Anyway George did not stop Fred Merritt, Mick Swann's guest from Derbyshire, winning with a fine score of 31 pts over 15 holes.

He was, however pushed all the way by Nigel Tarr who managed to cook breakfast for all his B & B customers and still turn up on first tee by 10am!

Nigel also had 31 pts but lost on countback. Nick Perky Povey is returning to form and took third spot with 30 pts.

Despite the awful weather forecast for Friday, Mick Swann, our captain, was brave enough not to cancel our Silver Salver competition.

Probably because he had won this prestigious cup for the last three years running with different partners and was confident again.

It is played as a team of three players, as a stableford, and increases the team anxiety gradually as only one score to count over the first six holes increasing to two over second six and then all three matter over final six - friendships are strained over the last six holes.

Finally Mick's run came to an end with the very strong team of Simon Wellington, Oman's favourite golfer, Paul Hilder and Nick Perky Povey, again, taking the honours.

Unfortunately they couldn't stay behind to collect a special prize of three wooden polar bears sculptured by robust Alan Vincent following his visit to Antartica.

They can, however put this great picture by Brian Thompson on their mantelpieces.

What I want to know is how can a man with his big hands carve so delicately?