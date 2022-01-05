News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Gala finish to the year for Honiton Stingrays

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 11:30 AM January 5, 2022
Stingrays at Yeovil Gala

Stingrays at Yeovil Gala - Credit: Honiton Stingrays

The swimmers at Honiton Stingrays finished 2021 with some outstanding performances in the pool and set a great platform for further success in the New Year. 

The Stingrays had swimmers competing in two Galas in December, the Plymouth Leander Christmas Classic (4-5 & 12 Dec 21) & the Yeovil & District Open (18-19 Dec 21), all set against the challenging backdrop of a Covid-interrupted training year (2021).  

Despite the difficulties of regular training and competitions over the past year, the swimmers performed extremely well, with lots of PBs and a superb seven County qualifying times for the forthcoming Devon County Champs, which are to be held in Plymouth in January & February 2022.   

The club swims regularly throughout the week and are actively looking to recruit new swimmers, from the age of 7 and above. For further information, please visit the club website: http://honitonswimclub.uk/fancy-swimming-join-the-club/

Medals to end the year

Medals to end the year - Credit: Honiton Stingrays

Plymouth Leander Event

Plymouth Leander Event - Credit: Honiton Stingrays

All smiles for Honiton Stingrays

All smiles for Honiton Stingrays - Credit: Honiton Stingrays


Honiton News

