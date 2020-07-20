Advanced search

Gazelles and Alpacas lead the way in Chardstock Bowls Club’s pairs league

PUBLISHED: 08:38 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:38 20 July 2020

Chardstock bowlers back on the green and enjoying some action in the club's in-house pairs league. Picture; CHARDSTOCK BOWLS CLUB

Chardstock Bowls Club started their integral pairs league last Monday (July 13).

It was the first time there has been any competitive bowls played at the club this season owing to the Coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 32 players are taking part and they are split into six teams who contest matches of three sets.

What is clear is that all the players involved are enjoying the competitive nature of the pairs league as opposed to the roll-ups that had been played since action on the green resumed.

It must be recorded that the green is running very well which is testament to the wonderful efforts of the club’s ground crew, who have collectively worked very hard this year and the green is looking in pristine condition.

Latest results

Match One: Wombats 3, Alligators 4; Jaguars 2, Tigers 5; Alpacas 6, Gazelles 1

Match Two: Gazelles 7, Alligators 0; Alpacas 5, Jaguars 2; Tigers 3, Wombats 4

Match Three: Alpacas 3, Tigers 4; Gazelles 7, Wombats 0; Jaguars 3, Alligators 4

Latest league table (as at July 17)

P W D L Pts

Gazelles 3 2 0 1 15

Alpacas 3 2 0 1 14

Tigers 3 2 0 1 12

Alligators 3 2 0 1 8

Wombats 3 1 0 2 7

Jaguars 3 0 0 3 7

