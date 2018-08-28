Geoff Woodward returns to action at Chard Flyer 10k meeting

People do many things on the first day of January, such as family walks or getting over the night’s excesses; some people push themselves to their limits to compete in the traditional Chard Flyer 10k race, writes Dave Mutter.

To be precise, 192 runners made it to the start and the event shows the growing popularity of running as it sold all of its 200 places well before race day.

It was fantastic to witness the return of Geoff Woodward back into the racing world. Geoff suffered some very serious heart problems only a few months ago and yet, due to our brilliant NHS and his determination, he was on the start line.

If that doesn’t give any of us some inspiration then remember he did the run in 52.52, finishing 100th place – quite astonishing really!

James Green came in second overall in 35:17, narrowly beaten by Christian Green of Wells City Harriers, who won in 34:54.

Rob Collier finished fifth in 38:25 and won the Over-40 age category. In terms of the other AVR entrants, Matt Hewer was eighth in 40:07, Joel Seward set a new 10k PB with a time of 42:51, finishing 23rd and Karen Eyre returned to racing for the first time since October, finishing 51st in 46:46 while Cliff Marriott finished 79th in 50:29.