g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​ Gerry Turner’s 80th birthday honoured by Axe Cliff Golf Club colleagues

Axe Cliff seniors captain Dave Bruce and club leader, Simon Wellington, on behalf of Roger Tucker, present Gerry Tucker with his 'OBE' in acknowledgement of the much loved club member reaching the grand age of 80. Picture DAVE BRUCE Archant

Gerry Some 40 Axe Cliff seniors, on a dry, but chilly day, went out for their Christmas Stableford competition, writes Dave Bruce.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It was played with a Shotgun start so all could come in, mostly at the same time, to enjoy a cold buffet, generously provided by seniors’ captain Dave Bruce together with drinks provided by Gerry Turner’s brother, Roger, who lives in Australia, but wanted to give Gerry an 80th birthday surprise.

Captain Dave Bruce and club leader Simon Wellington, on behalf of Roger, also presented Gerry with the OBE – this is an Australian title for the ‘Over Bloody Eighties’, which dear Gerry will become this very week!

On this occasion everyone is a winner with a bottle of wine for taking part.

In terms of the main winners, Nick Povey took the Division One honours with his score of 36 points. A close second, with 35 points, was Simon Wellington, and his score could have been so much better as he scored an amazing five birdies!

He has never done that before and could have beaten the course record if playing partner Dave Bruce hadn’t mentioned, halfway around the course, that he could already see his newspaper report heading “Birdie Wellington smashes course record’!

Sadly, those uttered words promptly led to no fewer than three ‘blobs’ on the next three holes – he is, however, still talking to Dave. Chris Walker came third with 34 points. The Division Two honours went to John Pugh, who showed everyone that when he concentrates he comes up trumps, as he won with 34 points from Alan Vincent, on 33, and Leighton Morgan, also on 33, who took third spot.The ‘nearest the pin’ winners were Brian Thompson on seventh, Mark Wickens on the 11th and Dave Weston on the tricky 18th.

Three players, Mark Wickens and Dave Sammons and Pete Motson, scored twos.