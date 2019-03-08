Advanced search

Gibson and Jarvis land win in Axe Cliff ladies and seniors fun mixed match

PUBLISHED: 10:57 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:57 13 March 2019

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife

At the start of last week, the Axe Cliff ladies and seniors had a fun mixed match over 15 holes in reasonable weather, writes Dave Bruce.

Always a great event with the men on their best behaviour and it was once again a mighty close contest with countback called into play to determine the eventual winners.

That accolade went to Steve Gibson and Anne Jarvis with 31 points with the much-fancied Paula Heasman and Brian Thompson edged into second place.

Alison Cook, much to her surprise, took third spot, playing with last year’s seniors’ captain Dave Bruce, the pair scoring 30 points.

Alison, and husband Bob [Cook] are also members at Sidmouth where they live.

She was head librarian with Devon County Council before retirement in the late 1990’s and met former Home Office official Bob in the fiction department when she had to ask him to be quiet.

Of course, therafter, one thing led to another! The soup afterwards was fantastic.

