Gillard leads Honiton runners back at the Axmouth Challenge

PUBLISHED: 11:40 10 January 2019

Honiton Running Club mmebers at the Axmouth Challenge meeting. Picture HONITON RUNNING CLUB

Several Honiton Running Club (HRC) members went to Axmouth to take part in the Axmouth Challenge, which is a tough nine-mile multi-terrain race organised by Axe Valley Runners, writes Judy Davey.

It had been very cold the previous day, but quite a bit warmer on the day, which pleased the racers.

First back for Honiton was Vernon Gillard, who finished 24th in a time of 1:12:38, getting home just ahead of Jo Davey, who stormed home to knock three minutes off her time for last year, meaning she was the first lady runner to finish.

This completed a superb running weekend for Jo, who also came first lady at the Seaton Parkrun on Saturday.

Jo finished nine seconds behind Vernon. Jo’s dad, Steve, followed, having battled with Jo’s mum, Judy, during the race. Steve came 34th in 1:16:55 with Judy finishing just 10 seconds later.

Pippa Westall finished 52nd in 1:23:49. Mark Dallyn was suffering from lack of oxygen following a virus and came 57th in 1:24:38. Rachel Hennessey came 71st in 1:29:45 and Mandy Ward came 80th in 1:35:44.

Finishing the line-up for HRC was Emma Davey, who had never tackled this distance before.

She finished 86th in 1:39:05. The race was won by James Green of AVR in a time of 55:50 and there were 95 finishers.

There were other distances on offer including five-mile, three-mile and one-mile races.

HRC’s Harrison Stone took on the three-mile race. He came eighth in 31:26.

The race was won by Alexandra Carter in 22:12. Once runners finished and returned to the village hall they were treated to very welcome soup and bacon butties.

