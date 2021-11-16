Golf news from Axe Cliff

A busy and successful week for the Ladies at Axe Cliff Golf Club. On Monday, they took on the Seniors in the annual Courtesy Cup, which they thoroughly enjoy as they are given Courtesy Shots in addition to their handicap difference in matchplay format.

This year, they got 5, which greatly helped them win 3 & 2, and Captain Anne Jarvis gleefully accepted the trophy from Seniors' Captain John Hanna in the clubhouse after we had some excellent soup & roll choices from Harry and the team behind the bar.

Whilst I can't speak for the rest of the team, Captain John and I were paired against the Devon County Very Venerable Champion young Stella Thompson and in-form Jill Wellington.

Whilst John was driving long and well to get past the girls, they mostly out-drove me but, thankfully, it was Foursomes, so we could choose the best drive. Then, we had Stella either chipping in or dead around the greens, with Jill not missing a putt. I think we did well to only go down 4 & 3. At least the Seniors, because they lost, will only have to give 4 Courtesy Shots next year - there is a silver lining.

On Friday, the Seniors held their Second Winter League Round in mostly dry weather but with a healthy South Westerly to contend with over the 15 holes.

The competition originally started in 1987 as a Foursomes but has recently changed to individual Stableford. We have found this format to work better, making it easy to play on most of the designated dates when, with a partner, it was not always so easy to arrange.

As far as I can tell, John Purdy, still playing well, won with a respectable 27 pts, taking his grand total so far to 56. Last year’s Captain Rob Grove was 2nd with 26 and then we had 4 players all on 25, being Bill Dearling, Paul Curtin and Captain John again and Kyle Philpotts.

Mike Wickins obviously does not like the wind as he only got 18 but that was two more than me. Mike does have a 30 in the first round, so he can easily discard this one. Early days yet but Kyle is probably in the lead with 59 pts, so one to watch.

During the week, Vice Captain David Lacey led our Jurassic Winter League team competing against Lyme Regis and Sidmouth and came a credible second. The next game will be at Sidmouth in December.