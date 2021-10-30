Golfers battling the weather and fallen trees

What a difference a week makes to the weather. Last Monday's Tic Toc Trophy between the Seniors and Ladies at Axe Cliff GC had to be abandoned, as the heavy mist made it impossible to continue safely.

We then had to cancel our last Senior's match against Cricket St Thomas because a tree came down in the road leading to our carpark making it impossible to get to the clubhouse.

Captain John Hanna rightly thanked Leighton Morgan for his organising of all the friendly matches throughout the year which is no easy task.

At last, we had a calm day, which allowed our Senior's Monthly Medal to be played with a good turnout. Simon Wellington enjoyed his round and was sensible enough to ignore my suggestion when he had some 210 yards to try and hit a straight second shot to the notorious 16th green, which is the green cliff you can see from Seaton Beach.

I happened to see him from the 10th Tee and simply said ‘a bit tricky from there Simon’. Thankfully, he ignored me and put his shot on the green and sunk his putt for a birdie 3.

It helped him win Div 1 with a net score of 70 from Brian Thompson's net 71. Eggman Paul Curtin claimed 3rd spot with a 73. John Purdy continued his amazing putting to top Div 2 with a fine net 68 and good to see Rob Grove in fine form to come 2nd with a 70. There were a number of players on 76 but Richard's Orsman's back 9 gave him the 3rd position.

The Centenary Niblick trophy was won by Ian Burraston with a net 72, young Craig Trivett took second place with a 74 and Paul Hankin not far behind, taking 3rd spot with 77.

I can’t believe that Alan Morgan was celebrating his 80th birthday but it must be true, as he arranged a free cake and drink in the clubhouse for everyone. He still wears shorts and is good enough to grace both Men's & Senior's sections - many congrats Alan from me and the Rhonnda, and the Club.