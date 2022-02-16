Good scoring in the Axe Cliff wind

The Axe Cliff Ladies recently enjoyed a fun game with the Seniors, pairing up for a 15 hole stableford match on a very windy and cold day.

However, despite the weather, there were some very good scores with 5 pairs over 30 points. Terry Atkins was lucky enough to have the lovely Jo Hopgood as his lady partner and they both played their socks off with an excellent score of 37 points, equivalent to being 7 shots below the combined par to win the day. Not far behind were Rob Grove and Jill Wellington on an impressive 35 pts. I think Jill must be getting demob happy.

Last Friday, some 42 Seniors packed the car park to compete in a very popular Florida Scramble Fun game. They played as 14 three-man teams and had to pick a reliable Captain for each team, which must have been difficult for some teams but probably rested on the youngest shoulders!

Good job Geoff Hughes and I were not playing as we can’t remember what happened last week or what the time is - he is 86, bless him!

Complicated rules, which were printed out, stipulated that all members drive off on each hole and the Captain picks the best drive.

The player whose drive is picked will not play the next shot but the other two will from his position. This format carries on until the ball is holed but, to make it fair, at least 5 drives must be picked for each player, leaving 3 holes to go to whoever the Captain picks.

It was a lovely day and not too cold or windy, as evidenced by some good scoring and very close results. The winners were Richard Orsman, Tony Strong & John Purdy with 40 pts -my guess for Captain was Tony Strong.

Second, on countback, went to another strong team of Adrian Bishop, Brian Thompson & Rob Grove- my guess of Captain would be young Brian Thompson. Third & fourth were also decided on countback with 39 points but guessing the Captain’s more difficult.

Third spot went to Mike Wickins, Gerry Binmore and in-form Peter Petherbridge, who should have been Captain based on all the trophies he won last year, but Mike is probably the most sensible. That left Chris Walker, Steve Thompson and last year's Senior Captain John Hanna - you can see my predicament but I'll go for young Steve Thompson with his lower handicap.

Grateful thanks must go to David Lacey, our present Captain, for not only preparing the cards for each team but he also collated the results to announce the winners later in the clubhouse.