Good wins for East Budleigh and Millwey Rise

Published: 9:27 PM September 20, 2021

A second half turnaround in Joma League 1 gave East Budleigh the win at The Chronicles Alphington last Saturday, thanks largely to a brace from Man of the Match Jack Howarth.

The opening goal for the home side came as Budleigh failed to clear their lines from a corner before Howarth had a goal wrongly disallowed for offside.

The second half was much better for Budleigh, who levelled when Howarth deservedly scored; Budleigh kept playing their game and went ahead when Jack Greenslade claimed the assist for Rian Hill to make it 2-1.

With 20 minutes to play, Hugo Demetre produced the perfect pass for Howarth, who saw the keeper off his line and finished nicely.

It was a great team display from a Budleigh side who will hope to keep up the momentum when they play Bow at Vicarage Road this Saturday.(kick-off 3pm). East Budleigh Reserves return to action at Farway in Divison 4 (kick-off 1pm)

Millwey Rise enjoyed similar side, beating Broadclyst 4-0, as the visitors took the field with only ten men.

'Rise' took the lead on six minutes when Luke Thulow's powerful header from Nathan Womersley's corner found the back of the visitors net. After dominating the game it took until the 15th minute for Millwey to score again through Nathan Hoole’s strike from outside the box.

Millwey were given a shock on 45 minutes when a shot rattled against Brett Garners crossbar after some slack defending before Womersley extended their lead when he drilled the ball home to make it 3-0 at the break. Mark Pike scored Millwey's fourth goal 15 minutes into the second half .

Five minutes later, Broadclyst were awarded a penalty after an infringement in the area. Their ‘keeper stepped up to take the ensuing spot kick but his counterpart in the Millwey goal dived to his right to push the shot away and so the game finished 4-0 in 'Rise's' favour.