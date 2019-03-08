Goode nets as SOHC men’s 2nd XI are edged out by East Devon

Sidmouth and Ottery A at home to Okehampton. Ref shsp 08-17TI 7473. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) men’s 2nd XI were edged out by the odd goal in three in their meeting with East Devon IIs.

It was East Devon who struck first with what proved to be the only goal of a well-contested first half.

The deficit may have been greater at the break but for an inspired performance from SOHC goalkeeper JJ Newman, who made some outstanding saves. Up front Treeve Harris, Ben Harrison and Gabe Corthinas were testing a very physical East Devon defence with young Corthinas, in particular, having to cope with a number of meaty challenges!

The SOHC midfield stayed tight throughout the game with Jon Dutton and Nick Goode marshalling the defensive well and it meant that East Devon’s attacking options were limited.

East Devon doubled their lead, but, typical of the character in this SOHC XI, the response was immediate, and clinical, and a neatly taken penalty from Goode fired his side back into contention.

It was SOHC, with Euan Webber and Greg Seward both having superb games, who dominated the final 10 minutes and only some terrific saves from the East Devon goalkeeper denied them an equaliser.