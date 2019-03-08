Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Goode nets as SOHC men’s 2nd XI are edged out by East Devon

PUBLISHED: 09:37 22 March 2019

Sidmouth and Ottery A at home to Okehampton. Ref shsp 08-17TI 7473. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth and Ottery A at home to Okehampton. Ref shsp 08-17TI 7473. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) men’s 2nd XI were edged out by the odd goal in three in their meeting with East Devon IIs.

It was East Devon who struck first with what proved to be the only goal of a well-contested first half.

The deficit may have been greater at the break but for an inspired performance from SOHC goalkeeper JJ Newman, who made some outstanding saves. Up front Treeve Harris, Ben Harrison and Gabe Corthinas were testing a very physical East Devon defence with young Corthinas, in particular, having to cope with a number of meaty challenges!

The SOHC midfield stayed tight throughout the game with Jon Dutton and Nick Goode marshalling the defensive well and it meant that East Devon’s attacking options were limited.

East Devon doubled their lead, but, typical of the character in this SOHC XI, the response was immediate, and clinical, and a neatly taken penalty from Goode fired his side back into contention.

It was SOHC, with Euan Webber and Greg Seward both having superb games, who dominated the final 10 minutes and only some terrific saves from the East Devon goalkeeper denied them an equaliser.

Most Read

Biker hurt in Axminster crash

The seriously damaged bike at Millwey Rise, Axminster, Picture: I Harrington,

Fire causes damage to garage near Honiton

Tom helps Steer Honiton to within one more win of Twickenham appearance

Honiton players after their win over Chesham in the South and South West Divisional final of the Senior Vase. Picture HONITON RFC

New owners for Seaton seafront hotel

Seaton's Mariners Hotel which has new owners. Picture Chris Carson

Colyton exhibition commemorates floods of 1968

The scene of devastation in Station Road, Colyton, after the summer storm of 1968. Picture: Environment Agency

Most Read

Biker hurt in Axminster crash

The seriously damaged bike at Millwey Rise, Axminster, Picture: I Harrington,

Fire causes damage to garage near Honiton

Tom helps Steer Honiton to within one more win of Twickenham appearance

Honiton players after their win over Chesham in the South and South West Divisional final of the Senior Vase. Picture HONITON RFC

New owners for Seaton seafront hotel

Seaton's Mariners Hotel which has new owners. Picture Chris Carson

Colyton exhibition commemorates floods of 1968

The scene of devastation in Station Road, Colyton, after the summer storm of 1968. Picture: Environment Agency

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Gilronan fires Ottery into Morrison Bell Cup last eight

Ottery St Mary 1st away at Seaton 1st on Saturday, March 16. Picture: Sue McCabe

Honiton face tough ask with visit to Torridgeside

Axminster firm backs Hospiscare nurses

Pictured at the presentation (l to r) Shirley Robinson, Kirstine House, Carol Rowe and Rachel Mason (League Trustees), Helen Smart, Mary Ashby and Liz Livingstone (Hospiscare@Home nurses) Ian Styles, Jane Boulton and Sammy Barry (AT&M). Picture: Lycia Moore.

Ottery ladies continue to go from strength to strength

Action from the Ottery St Mary ladies meeting with Plymouth side SB Frankfort. Picture BEX WILSON

Housing minister Kit Malthouse urged to act on poor house building in East Devon

Council calls for action on poor quality housebuilding. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists