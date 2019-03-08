Advanced search

Great Western take three-way regional match honours

PUBLISHED: 13:49 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:49 30 July 2019

Great Western came out on top in the three-way regional match staged at the Isca Centre, Exeter, and was a continuation of their dominance in this annual event, writes Chris Bigmore.

There was a change in the order behind them though as Devon, with a much improved performance, took second spot.

Kernow were in third place this time after having the upper hand over Devon in recent years.

The match was played with six teams of triples from each region playing five rounds, and after the first was completed it was all even as each side won three games.

The second round saw Devon edge in front taking their total to seven after winning four games, one ahead of Great Western and two more than Kernow.

The next two rounds however were Great Western's who went ahead in the overall match after winning four games each time, while the other two teams chalked up five wins in total. So at the end of the penultimate round the match situation was still close, and only four games separated the three regions.

Kernow were in third place with 10 wins, Devon second with 12 wins and Great Western in front with 14.

In the final round the leaders scored a decisive five wins to take the overall match honours, Devon took three games while Kernow only scored one.

Devon President Ged Barton, was understandably pleased with his team's performance, while paying tribute to another fine win from Great Western Region.

He also acknowledged the highly competitive nature of the match with many games finishing with close scores, and all played in the right spirit.

