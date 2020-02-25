Greg Morris lead Honiton Running Club members home at the Dalwood Three Hills Challenge

Honiton Running Club members at the 2020 Dalwood Three Hills Challenge.

Several Honiton Running Club members travelled the short distance to Dalwood to take part in the Dalwood Three Hills Challenge last Sunday, writes Judy Davey.

There was a downpour just before the start and runners got a good soaking or two during the race. Apart from that the weather was pretty kind with a brief appearance by the yellow ball in the sky. However, following the two recent storms and extremely wet weather, the ground was muddier and more slippery than ever.

This meant for a very tough run and slower times than usual being posted. This is a mainly off-road and, despite the name, there are actually four substantial hills and countless more smaller ones. First back for HRC was Greg Morris who finished in a time of 1:19:57 to take fifth place.

Next back was Nick Silkstone, who managed to take a wrong turn and do a third of a mile more!

He finished 13th in 1:23:08. Steve Page followed in 20th place in 1:27:07. John Bennett came 24th in 1:29:49 and Alasdair Moffett was 30th in 1:33:34. Charlie Murray came 33rd in 1:34:32 and Hadleigh Davies was 37th in 1:37:10.

Louise Bennett was first lady back for HRC coming 57th in 1:41:56. Tim Wigram came 59th in 1:42 and Judy Davey followed coming 64th in 1:43:43. Pippa Westall came 68th in 1:44:35 just one place and 29 seconds ahead of her partner Richard Harris.

Paula Ferris came 87th in 1:53:50 and Jo Buxton followed two places and 27 seconds later. Lyn Grady was pleased with her run although, like everyone else, she found it tough, finishing 95th in 1:58:09.

This was Jennie Sleeman's first Dalwood Three Hills and she came 103rd in 2:06:31 followed just three places later by Emma Davey who finished in 2:11:44.

There were a record number of 124 finishers and the race was won by Chet Gillespie of Axe Valley Runners in 1:13:07.

Two HRC juniors took part in the associated Mini Challenge with Finlay Downes finishing second overall in 24:13. Louis Dann Dunousseau came fifth in 27:38. The race was won by William Birchall of Exeter Harriers in 24:08 and there were 11 finishers.

Many thanks to the landowners for allowing runners to churn up their muddy fields and to Dalwood Run Committee for putting on a great event. Thanks also to everyone else who was roped in to help in any way.