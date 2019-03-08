Grizzly Cub Run success for Sidmouth RC’s Ben Chesters

The Grizzly 2019. Ref mha 11 19TI 2019 1010250. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The 2019 Grizzly, nine-mile Cub Run had 589 finishers and was won by Ben Chesters of Sidmouth RC in a time of 1:10:03, writes Dave Mutter.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Second home was Ben Moller in a time of 1:11:42 and third was AVR’s Ollie Rodger in 1:12:12.

Catie O’Donoghue of Bristol & West AC was the first female, finishing fourth overall in 1:13:00, with Rachel Collins of Chard RR, the second lady in 1:22:56, just outsprinting Suzanne Spiller of Honiton RC, pipping her to the line by a single second!

Other AVR Cub results were: James Guler, 17th, 1:19:29; Jon Day, 18th, 1:21:06; Chris Keeffe, 37th, 1:26:37; Barry Follett, 48th, 1:29:11; Phil Bayliss, 82nd, 1:34:54; Nicola Rendell, 85th, 1:35:14; Andrew West, 91st, 1:36:28; Steven Maclure, 104th, 1:38:43; Wayne Tooze, 106th, 1:39:01; Louise Harrison, 151st, 1:44:24; Rosie Thoennissen, 162nd, 1:45:35; David Gedye, 163rd, 1:45:35; Adele Foxwell, 171st, 1:46:34; Dave Mutter, 193rd, 1:48:53; Sarah Shepley, 228th, 1:53:41; Vicki Wraight, 229th, 1:53:41; Chris Driver, 234th, 1:53:52; Jane Calvert, 255th, 1:55:48; Henry Smith, 257th, 1:55:52; Kelly Giles, 262nd, 1:56:36; Ian Smith, 271st, 1:57:55; Jessame Coulson, 280th, 1:59:30; Chris Boyd, 295th, 2:01:06; Eleanor Carr, 328th, 2:03:57; Simon d’Albertanson, 333rd, 2:04:14; Joshua d’Albertanson. 334th, 2:04:15; Kay d’Albertanson, 335th, 2:04:15; Angela Kerr, 349th, 2:05:51; Amanda Harris, 350th, 2:05:53; Susan Wall, 357th, 2:07:17; Mark Harding-Perrott, 360th, 2:07:23; Martin Kerr, 361st, 2:07:25; Emma Richardson, 401st, 2:12:09; Samantha Tooze, 402nd, 2:12:10; Tracy Chapman, 408th, 2:12:51; Linda Butterworth, 409th, 2:12:52; Julie Barton, 415th, 2:13:11; Steve Buxton, 416th, 2:13:12; Rachel Hiscock, 435th, 2:14:52; Vicky Austin, 500th, 2:22:01; Janet Woodward, 502nd, 2:22:10; Gill Day, 503rd, 2:22:10; Debbie Payne, 518th, 2:25:44; Sam Summers, 546th, 2:30:22; Denise Burges, 547th, 2:30:23 and Daisy Forster, 583rd, 2:59:01.

As a prelude to the main Grizzly there were junior runs on Saturday afternoon. The Junior Grizzly was won by Jacob Bell of Ely Runners in 15:55 with Harvey Green second, in 16:19 and Sam Eyre third, in 16:36; both are AVR members. The Junior Cub was won by Will Birchall of Mrs Ethelston’s Primary School in 7:43 with Harrison Walker of Seaton Primary taking second place in 8:19, with third place going to Kendra Druce of Gold Star Runners. The Fun Run was won by Ellis Bown of Exmouth Harriers in 9:14 with Louis Vine of Beer Primary taking second place in a time of 9:18 and Ray Larner of Seaton Primary took third spot in a time of 9:22.