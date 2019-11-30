Advanced search

Halsey's Bar E march on At the top of Colyton Darts League Tuckers Cup table

PUBLISHED: 12:24 30 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:24 30 November 2019

Archant

The latest news from the Colyton & District Darts League

Week 13 of the Colyton & District Darts League saw three maximums thrown, two of them despatched by Tuckers Cup table-toppers Halesy's Bar E.

Keiran Spurdle and Tom Young both hit 180s in the teams 5-0 win over Seaton CC.

The Tuckers Cup (pairs) leaders also had two of the biggest checkouts in the latest matched with Terry Prowse hitting a 118 while Tony Young threw a 114 finish.

There were also ton plus finishes by Jez Rostron of Vaultures, who hit a 115 out shot while Andy Morgan of Halesy's Bar B recorded a finish of 112.

Results (1001/pairs first, singles in brackets):

Week 13 (28 Nov):

Kingfisher B 2(2). Vaultures 3(4); Kings Arms 1(2), Halesy's Bar B 4(4); New Inn 1(3), Barrel A 4(3); Hind A 1(1), Hind B 4(5); Motley Crew 2(4), Axe Cliff GC 3(2); Halesy's Bar A 5(4), Seaton CC 0(2); Vault B 0(0), Halesy's Bar E 5(6); Halesy's Misfits 1(3) Kingfisher A 4(3).

100 plus checkouts: 118 Terry Prowse (Halesy's Bar E); 115 Jez Rostron (Vaultures); 114 Tony Young (Halesy's Bar E); 112 Andy Morgan (Halesy's Bar B).

180s: Keiran Spurdle, Tony Young (both Halesy's Bar E), Phil Martin (Halesy's Bar B).

9-Dart-Leg: Dave Dack (Halesy's Bar B).

Latest tables

1001/Pairs - Tucker Cup

P W L Pts

Halesy's Bar E 12 10 2 45

Kingfisher A 13 10 3 42

Halesy's Bar B 12 9 3 42

Halesy's Bar A 11 10 1 41

Vaultures 12 8 4 35

Hind A 12 7 5 32

Kingfisher B 13 4 9 32

Axe Cliff GC 12 4 8 31

Motley Crew 11 6 5 30

Barrel A 12 6 6 29

Kings Arms 11 5 6 27

Seaton CC 11 5 6 23

Halesy's Bar D 10 4 6 22

Hind B 12 2 10 20

New Inn 12 2 10 18

Vault B 12 2 10 17

Halesy's Misfits 12 2 10 14

Singles - Maundrill Cup

P W D L Pts

Halesy's Bar E 12 8 3 1 50

Halesy's Bar B 12 9 1 2 48

Halesy's Bar A 11 9 1 1 45

Kingfisher B 13 5 3 5 42

Vaultures 12 4 7 1 41

Kingfisher A 13 4 4 5 39

Motley Crew 11 6 2 3 38

Kings Arms 11 6 2 3 37

Barrel A 12 4 6 2 37

Seaton CC 11 5 4 2 36

Hind A 12 3 4 5 32

Hind B 12 3 4 5 32

Axe Cliff GC 12 2 4 6 30

Halesy's Bar D 10 2 3 5 27

New Inn 12 2 3 7 27

Vault B 12 1 1 10 22

Halesy's Misfits 12 0 2 10 17

