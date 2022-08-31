Harsh learning curve for Millwey youngsters

While the Millwey Rise first-team drew 2-2 at Bickleigh in the Stitch2Print Devon and Exeter League, Millwey Rise 2nds travelled to North Tawton with a very young side, which had very little experience in men's football.

Within a few minutes they were two down and knew it was going to be hard to haul themselves back into the game. Matt Hall came close before the home side added two more.

A brilliant solo goal by Ben Rosling pulled a goal back for 'Rise' but North Tawton added three more to go into the break 7-1 up. The home side added just one more to their tally in the second period to complete their 8-1 victory.

'Rise' Manager Terry Male was very pleased with the 100% effort everyone gave. Player of the match was Ben Rosling who, although playing out of position, was outstanding. A mention must also go to veterans Stuart King and Matt Hall who came out of retirement to help raise a side.