Heather Clarke and Ben Phillips win Honiton's top honours

PUBLISHED: 13:14 01 July 2019

Club captain Paul Borkowski presenting the Alec Gosling trophy to Winner Austin Watson-Jones, the junior club captain. Picture HONITON GOLF CLUB

Club captain Paul Borkowski presenting the Alec Gosling trophy to Winner Austin Watson-Jones, the junior club captain. Picture HONITON GOLF CLUB

The Honiton Golf Club, club championship title, it the biggest honour to be bestowed on a member of the club, and it is a competition that is hotly contested by only the brave, a 36-hole medal competition all played on the same day, played off scratch - a tough ask indeed! writes Ann Desmoulins.

Captain Paul Borkowskiwith the 2019 Club Championship winner Ben Phillips. Picture HONITON GOLF CLUBCaptain Paul Borkowskiwith the 2019 Club Championship winner Ben Phillips. Picture HONITON GOLF CLUB

Very early in the morning our first players headed out for the first round, some very good scoring was had and the best of the day was a very impressive two over 71.

The day also has The Alec Gosling Trophy running alongside as an 18 hole medal, but with handicap. More than 60 players fought hard for the chance to win this competition only in its third year, and was won by a truly incredible nett 59 by our junior captain Austin Watson-Jones (handicap review no doubt on its way).

Austin's playing partners commented on what a brilliant round of golf he had played and how all elements of his game fell into harmony in one round to produce such a great result.

In the meantime, the gladiators fighting it out in the 36-hole competition were under way in their second rounds after stopping for necessary refreshments.

Club captain Paul Borkowski with ladies club champion Heather Clarke. Picture HONITON GOLF CLUBClub captain Paul Borkowski with ladies club champion Heather Clarke. Picture HONITON GOLF CLUB

Some of the morning scores were bettered, and some weren't, but in the end the scores were tallied and a new club champion was sworn in!

The ladies' 36-hole Scratch Cup was won By Heather Clarke and she now becomes the 2019 ladies' club champion.

Winning the John Adams Scratch Cup and the title of 2019 Honiton Golf Club champion, is Ben Phillips

A very big thank you to all who played in this event, and all who helped organising it.

