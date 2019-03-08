Henry Birchall wins AVR May junior handicap

Henry Birchall won the AVR May Junior handicap in a new personal best time, writes Dave Mutter.

Henry crossed the line in a time of 12:52. Alex Wall, 17:08, took second place and third was Izzy Pellow, with her time being 13:15.

Harry McMahon leads the junior rankings with 84 points followed by Sam Eyre, 69, and George Chapman, 68.

Kerry Board won the senior event in 25:20 with David Cooke taking second in 25:55 and third was Alan Morbey in a time of 26:00.

Lee Moran leads the senior rankings with 77 points, followed by Alan Morbey, 76 and Rupert Pady, 65.

In other AVR news, Richard Jackson ran the 'Race The Tide Long Half' a 15.7-mile event that was held at the Flete Estate, Mothecombe, where he had to race the tide at the Erme estuary at eight miles. Richard finished 28th out of 162 in a time of 2:37:17.

Patrick Devine-Wright took part in the West Country Hilly Ultra race, an event run over a distance of 50 miles, with 2,750m of climb.

The race began in Minehead following the coast path across Selworthy Beacon towards Porlock and Culbone church, before climbing inland to Dunkery Beacon on Exmoor and returning by the same route.

On a warm humid day, with great views, He finished four overall in a time of nine hours and 16 minutes.

The Clyst Hydon Huff is a scenic multi-terrain 10k race starting and finishing in the village of Clyst Hydon near Cullompton.

First AVR back was Alan Morbey in 55:34, 39th out of 140 whilst Margaret Pearce recorded 55:59 in 41st spot.

The Dominey's were on tour at Heartlands Parkrun near Redruth, Cornwall. It's a very, very twisty convoluted four lap route around some disused mine workings and gardens.

They didn't allow buggies, so to allow them both to run with three month old babies, Ellie ran first and finished as first lady, 16th overall in a time of 23:32.

Husband Matt then set off to chase everyone down! He finished in a self-timed 22:20, but officially got 48:30 in 133rd overall, beating nine people who set off with the masses!

Meanwhile, the latest Seaton Parkrun was won by Chard's Wayne Loveridge in 17:12 with AVR's Simon Dimmock, taking second place in 17:50. Third place went to Honiton RCs Kevin Hawker in a time of 18:34.

Ellen Keast was the first female home in 20:07 followed by Lucy Watkinson, in 22:39 and AVR's Kerry Board, in 22:45.