Hippos and Tigers progress before derby night

Published: 5:59 PM October 18, 2021

Honiton Town and Axminster Town both provided perfect preparation for the midweek derby between the clubs with comfortable wins in the Walter C Parson League Cup, the major knock-out competition for teams in the South-West Peninsula League.

Axminster cruised past St Dennis from the Peninsula West Division, opening the scoring with a Jamie Price header and he scored again for the Tigers before half-time, with Jacob Rowe on target for the Cornishmen.

The Tigers increased their tempo even further in the second period, deservedly making it 3-1 through a Jamie Girton penalty and the win was made safe with a fourth from Sam Winslade.



The Hippos of Honiton also made a fast start at home to Plymouth Marjon, although their opener was quickly cancelled out by the visitors. Honiton restored their advantage with a scruffy goal from captain Elliott Dyer.

A breathless game was still just 20 minutes old when Danny Bailey, who had previously missed the target with a good chance, found his range to make it 3-1 with a confident finish.



Despite the two-goal advantage, Marjon were always in the game and have produced some excellent results of their own in the Peninsula East Division this season, and they proved that threat to reduce the arrears to 3-2.

The game was very much in the balance and Marjon clearly fancied their chances, but the Hippos responded to adversity in brilliant fashion. A delicious long-range pass from Joe Dixon deceived the visiting defence and Lewis Couch judged the flight to convert an excellent Honiton goal.

While the Marjon players never gave up hope of salvaging a miracle fightback, their fate was sealed by substitute Andy Isaac, who reacted quickest to a loose ball from a well-worked free-kick by the Hippos.

It all added up to the perfect appetiser for a Wednesday night meeting between Honiton and Axminster at Mountbatten Park, kick-off 7.30pm. The Hippos got the better of the Tigers in the reverse fixture and all the ingredients in place for an East Devon classic.

Honiton defeat Marjon - Credit: Andrew Symonds



