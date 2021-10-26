News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Hippos beaten by a penalty at Okehampton

Andrew Symonds

Published: 7:14 AM October 26, 2021   
Honiton piling on the pressure at Okehampton

Honiton Town travelled down to the ‘Okies’ with the words of the Chairman ringing in the players’ ears, how he scored the winner for Town against Okehampton 35 years ago in a 2-1 success.   

High-flying Okehampton were probably thinking they were in an easy game, with the Hippos a lot further down the table. However, the Hippos had the bit between their teeth and Argyle struggled with the strength and pace Frank Rosenwald, as well as the crosses from Tom Perryman. 

Town found the home glovesman in fine form, who commanded his area and pulled off numerous spectacular saves throughout the match. 

It was the home side who thought they had opened the scoring, however the ref consulted with the linesman and pointed for a goal-kick as the ball had narrowly gone out in the build up. 

A few minutes later, it was the other linesman’s turn to overrule a goal. Perryman floated a beautiful ball to Danny Bailey, who put the ball into the net but was judged to have been offside. This appeared quite harsh as, while Bailey was goalside of the defender, the left back appeared to have ‘played him on’ but a free-kick was given and the Hippos went into half-time goalless. 

The second half started and it was clear that Rosenwald was not going to recover from the knock he got at the end of the first half and was quickly replaced by Blake Freemantle.   

Town tried to open the scoring but found the goalie in fine form, saving his side on numerous occasions. Unfortunately, Honiton couldn’t find the form they showed in the first half and the home side won a penalty as their attacker was bought down in the box. The resulting kick was scored, leaving Ashford no chance. 

Battling to the end, Town couldn’t beat the home keeper. Even the introduction of Billy Read for Tom Perryman couldn’t change the Hippos fortunes. 

So, the Oakies took all three points in a game that Honiton deserved at least a share of them. The Hippos performance was, however, full or heart and hope for better results down the road. 

Okehampton Argyle v Honiton Town

Hippos denied at Oakies

