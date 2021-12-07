News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Hippos downed by late goal in South-West Peninsula League

Tim Herbert

Published: 8:20 AM December 7, 2021
Honiton Town slipped to an undeserved 2-1 defeat at home to Elmore in the Peninsula League last weekend. 

The Hippos started brightly and grabbed the lead on six minutes, when a cross from Harry Leisk was turned in by an Elmore defender, and Honiton retained their slender advantage until the equaliser arrived on the hour. 

A draw was looking like the fair outcome but the visitors popped up with a superb winner five minutes from time. The defeat keeps Honiton in the bottom three but they will have a big opportunity to climb the ladder at home to mid-table Holsworthy on Saturday. 

There was no game for Axminster Town and the Tigers will feel refreshed for the weekend trip to third-placed Ivybridge Town, who are a point behind Ottery St Mary in second, and two behind leaders Okehampton Argyle in a very tight and exciting division. 

Non-League Football
Honiton News

