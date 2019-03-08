Holyrood Academy girls excel at county championships

The Year 7 girls at Holyrood Academy have been phenomenal sportswomen this year and are probably the best year group Holyrood has ever had in terms of trophy and competition success in one season, writes Caroline Spokes.

These girls are county hockey champions, county handball champions, county athletics champions and county rounders champions. They have also been county runners up for indoor cricket, outdoor cricket, netball and indoor athletics. Obviously to get through to the county finals they've had to become district champions first so they've done so well to even get there.

Mrs Preston, sports coach at Holyrood Academy said: "This type of success is something worth celebrating as many of these girls were new to the sports in September - where might they be heading? We are expecting big things from these girls - watch this space!"

The girls involved were Holly Griffiths, Megan Turnbull, Millie Stoneman, Phoebe Grinter, Charlotte Lamb, Grace Farmer, Liffy Crouch, Matilda Clayton, Daisy Clayton, Laura Miller, Isla Souster, Ruby Hobbs, Hannah Hill and Matilda Wallbridge.

