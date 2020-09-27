Honiton 666 trophy triumph for Alex Neil and Cathy Williams after close contest

The Treble Six trophy that was donated to the club by Ted and Mo Baker in 2005. Picture: JACKIE SEAGER Archant

Despite the best efforts of the pesky virus we are still allowed to get out on the golf course and most people are making the most of it, writes Ann Desmoulins.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emma and her catering team at Honiton Golf Club. Picture: JACKIE SEAGER Emma and her catering team at Honiton Golf Club. Picture: JACKIE SEAGER

On what was one of the last remaining Sundays of the summer season, 6 club members took part in their annual mixed 666 trophy competition.

The 666 trophy was donated to the club by Ted and Mo Baker in 2005, in recognition of their 22-year association with Honiton Golf Club.

Their professional business of being trophy engravers can easily be identified and the trophy is one of the most attractive in the cabinet.

The competition format is slightly different from the standard run-of-the-mill event.

Holes one to six are played as better ball (90 per cent of handicaps), holes seven to 12 are played as greensome (half combined handicap) and the final six holes are played as foursomes.

Players are lulled into a false sense of playing well as generally the better ball element usually provides a decent score.

However, as the competition stages progress and reaching the foursomes section, the scoring numbers are not quite so abundant. The competition day was finished off in style with the players being able to enjoy a homemade hearty meal prepared by our caterer Emma and her team.

The winners this year were Alex Neil and Cathy Williams scoring a decent 42 points.

It was a well-contested competition though and countback was required to separate the first two pairs with Bill and Olwen Eaton, who also had 42, being edged into second place while third were Richard Beard and Sheila Palmer with 41 points.

No other competitions were staged this last week, but the on-line booking system is in constant use as members made the most of the good weather (last Wednesday being the exception) while they could.